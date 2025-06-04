Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $514,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $108,688,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $80,844,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $53,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,187 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $286.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.51 and its 200-day moving average is $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

