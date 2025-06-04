Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 229.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,158,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 308,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 421,497 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

