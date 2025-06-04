Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $394,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of OneWater Marine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director J Steven Roy purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $61,112.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,799.42. This represents a 24.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of ONEW opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $483.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

