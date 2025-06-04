Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $440,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently -165.33%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

