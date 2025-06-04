Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $474,000 in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 102,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

