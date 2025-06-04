Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $475,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

