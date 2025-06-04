Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $477,000 in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

In other news, Director Paul E. Joiner III bought 6,150 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $92,311.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,311.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

