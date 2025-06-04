Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $493,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CARE opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.68. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.