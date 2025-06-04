Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,055 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 1,195,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,500,000 after buying an additional 929,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after buying an additional 894,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

