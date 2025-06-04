Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IonQ were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

IonQ stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

