Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:OPY opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

