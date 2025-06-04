Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $413,000 Investment in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 651.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,232 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000.

PACS Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of PACS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

