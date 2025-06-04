Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $455,000 Investment in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

