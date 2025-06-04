Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $506,000 Investment in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $522.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. B. Riley cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

