Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 2,233 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $32,311.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,353.66. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,914 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $27,695.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,014 shares in the company, valued at $680,292.58. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock worth $355,922 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

