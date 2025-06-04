Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,001 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.