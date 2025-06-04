Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 591 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,453,000 after acquiring an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,426,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

