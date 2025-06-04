Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Paysafe by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Paysafe Price Performance

PSFE stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.