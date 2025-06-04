Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Paysafe by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Paysafe Price Performance
PSFE stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paysafe
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.