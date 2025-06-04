Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 17,496 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $528.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Capital Bancorp

In other news, COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,187.55. The trade was a 16.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

