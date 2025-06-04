Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 102,562 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,562 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yext were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $13,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yext by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Yext by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yext by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

