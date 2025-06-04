Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,880 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 503,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

