Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,225 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $137,744.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,424 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,444.48. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,937 shares of company stock worth $3,285,279. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile



Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

