Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,233 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

