Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $403,000 Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.52. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

