Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,184.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AtriCure by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,512. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.