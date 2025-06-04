Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 463,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Integra Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Integra Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,765,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,962 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integra Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 386,675 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Integra Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Integra Resources by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,699,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,481 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Trading Up 2.4%

ITRG opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $288.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

