Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

