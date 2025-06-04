Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Timken Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

