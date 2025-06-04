Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,900,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 99,421 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 574,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

