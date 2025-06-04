Millennium Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,453.73. This represents a 31.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

