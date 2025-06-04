Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,666 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,283,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 501,890 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SmartRent from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.77.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In related news, Director John C. Dorman purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. This represents a 119.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Shane Paladin purchased 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,999.26. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE:SMRT opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 27.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SmartRent Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

