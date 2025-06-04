Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Root by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Root by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,799,506.78. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,175. This represents a 24.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,659 shares of company stock valued at $31,748,719. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

