Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

