Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

