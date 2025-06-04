MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $645.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $566.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.56 and a 200 day moving average of $577.07. MSCI has a 1 year low of $475.32 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

