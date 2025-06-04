Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 28,186 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $11,597,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.