Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,084.31. This represents a 14.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

