Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

