NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,858,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 60,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $11,597,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

