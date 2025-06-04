NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,816,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $389,994,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

