Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stake Lowered by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.14% of Oscar Health worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.1%

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

