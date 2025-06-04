Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.80. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 289,290 shares traded.

OXBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,679 shares in the company, valued at $706,202.94. This represents a 6.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 15.9% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

