Pacific Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

