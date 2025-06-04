PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:PD opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

