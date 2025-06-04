Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.18% of Park National worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park National by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 70,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park National by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Park National by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company.

Park National Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PRK opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a one year low of $131.93 and a one year high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

