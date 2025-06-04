Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 46,285 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

