Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,694. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $15,745,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,395,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,734,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

