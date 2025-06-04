Pinney & Scofield Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

