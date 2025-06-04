Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.69 and traded as high as C$12.27. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.14, with a volume of 52,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PIF

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.35. The stock has a market cap of C$180.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 169.88%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.