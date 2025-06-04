PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283,652 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $660,752,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,596,000 after purchasing an additional 271,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.